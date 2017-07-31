Fuel exhaustion brings down C182

The Cessna 182 pilot was on a personal sightseeing flight when she realized she was low on fuel, and immediately diverted to an alternate airport.

While enroute to the alternate airport she determined that enough fuel remained by consulting her onboard fuel computer, and elected to continue to her destination.

As she approached her destination airport, the airplane’s engine began to sputter, followed by a total loss of engine power, and she selected a small private airstrip near Wasilla, Alaska, as a landing site.

During the emergency descent she “undershot” the landing area, and flared into the trees near the approach end of the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings, fuselage and horizontal stabilizer.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to ensure adequate fuel was onboard to complete the flight, which resulted in fuel exhaustion and the subsequent loss of engine power. Contributing to the accident was the improperly calibrated fuel quantity indication system.

NTSB Identification: ANC15CA052

This July 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.