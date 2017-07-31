Trump’s ATC overhaul struggles to takeoff

The Hill is reporting that President Trump’s plan to privatize air traffic control is struggling to get off the ground.

The post notes that House lawmakers left town for the August recess without voting on the proposal, which is included in legislation to reauthorize the FAA. The plan would transfer the country’s air navigation system to a nonprofit corporation.

The recess means the chamber will have less than a month to consider the bill and negotiate a final product with the Senate, since the FAA’s legal authority expires at the end of September, the story reports.

Failure to pass the legislation would be a big blow for the White House as it scrambles to score a legislative victory on Capitol Hill, especially after the GOP’s latest healthcare defeat.

It also means reauthorization for the FAA will probably not pass, which will require a short-term extension, which, according to The Hill story, “would doom efforts to privatize air traffic control this year.”

