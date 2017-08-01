AirVenture 2017: By the numbers

Approximately 590,000 people attended EAA AirVenture 2017, an increase of 5% over 2016.

“What an incredible year it was at Oshkosh,” said Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “From the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Apollo reunion, to new aviation innovations on display and two B-29s flying formation as part of 75 years of bombers on parade, it was a week filled with ‘OnIy at Oshkosh’ moments.”

“You could feel the energy as thousands of airplanes arrived early and stayed longer, pushing aircraft camping to capacity for most of the event,” he continued. “The aviators and enthusiasts who attended were engaged, eager, and passionate, demonstrating how Oshkosh is the best example of why general aviation is so vitally important to the country. I believe it’s the best AirVenture week that I’ve ever seen.”

More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 17,223 aircraft operations in the 10-day period from July 21-30, which is an average of approximately 123 takeoffs/landings per hour.

Total showplanes was 2,991 (up 5% over 2016):

1,107 homebuilt aircraft (second straight year over 1,100),

1,162 vintage airplanes (up 12%),

351 warbirds,

168 ultralights and light-sport aircraft,

79 seaplanes,

54 rotorcraft,

60 aerobatic aircraft, and

10 hot air balloons.

More than 11,600 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors throughout the week, according to EAA officials..

Commercial exhibitors totaled 881.

There were 1,050 forums and workshops attended by more than 75,000 people during the week.

More than 15.4 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture (double the 2016 total), according to association officials.

The EAA AirVenture app had 1.7 million screen views;

EAA video clips during the event were viewed 2.1 million times;

and EAA’s 1,900 photo uploads were viewed more than 9.8 million times.

EAA web streams were accessed more than 500,000 times by viewers in 192 countries, who watched more than 110,000 hours of activities from the AirVenture grounds.

A record 2,527 visitors registered at the International Visitors Tent from a record-tying 80 nations. Top countries represented by registered visitors: Canada (583 visitors), Australia (346), and South Africa (204).

According to EAA officials, 906 media representatives were on-site, from six continents.

What’s ahead for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018?

According to Pelton, EAA officials are already planning next year’s show, which is slated for July 23-29, 2018.

“We’re already talking to people about the possibilities for 2018 in all areas, from aircraft anniversaries to new technology and innovations,” he said. “We saw new programs, such as the Twilight Flight Fest following the afternoon air show, attract big crowds and show a bright future. We’ll be announcing these features and attractions as they are finalized. We’re also going to continue working hard on the visitor experience to maintain EAA’s high standards. We’re excited for the future and what’s ahead for next year!”