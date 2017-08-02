Are my oil pump gears OK?

Q: I found an old article with your name on it, regarding AD 96-09-10 and oil pump gears.

My information is as follows: My Lycoming O-320-E2D, S/N: L-24557-27A, was overhauled by Penn Yan Aero back in 1990 when the engine had 2,000 hours on it.

During my annual in 2011, the question came up about oil pump gears. I researched as follows:

I contacted Penn Yan Aero back in March 2011 and received a response from Timothy Hansen, chief inspector at Penn Yan Aero. He told me that at overhaul the gears were inspected and reinstalled.

Next I contacted Lycoming and received an email stating this engine was delivered to Cessna in November 1968.

My mechanic at the time removed the mag and did a visual inspection saying he saw the shaft with cotter pin in place and that my engine was all set.

I currently have about 1,400 hours on the overhaul, meaning the engine has around 3,400 TT. The engine runs well and my mechanic and I did the complete top end two years ago. Internal inspection through the block while the jugs were off all looked great.

From your knowledge as a subject matter expert, what is your feeling with regards to the oil pump gears? Am I OK?

WADE LEVEILLE

A: Wade, if all of the information you provided here is accurate, you have no worries regarding the oil pump gears in your engine.

You are extremely fortunate that Penn Yan Aero has retained the records regarding the overhaul of your engine way back in 1990 since FAA regulations only require retention of those types of records for a shorter period of time before they may be destroyed.

I think Penn Yan Aero deserves at tip of the hat for its record keeping. It has obviously saved you some grief and some money.

There is no doubt that during your 2011 annual inspection when your mechanic confirmed there was a cotter pin in place on the oil pump body this confirmed your engine was in compliance by utilizing the original aluminium and steel gear combination with the fixed oil pump impeller shaft in the oil pump body.

If everything is as you represented, I would have absolutely no concern in continuing this engine in service and dismiss any concern with regard to the oil pump gears.