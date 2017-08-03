Continental expands diesel engine line

MOBILE, Alabama — Continental Motors Group has expanded its family of diesel engines, adding the CD-265 and CDR-285 engines.

The CD-265 is intended for fix-winged applications, while the CDR-285 is designed for rotary wing applications.

The CD-265 and CDR-285 are air cooled, boxer style turbocharged engines producing 262 hp at 2,500 rpm and 285 hp at 2,700 rpm.

Both derive from the CD-230 that was first certified by Continental Motors in December 2012, according to company officials.

“Our commitment to general aviation is to provide engines that are suited to our client’s needs. In some regions of the world, our clients are requesting jet fuel engines because of avgas availability and its high cost. We intend to fulfill this need by offering a complete line of diesel cycle engines, covering all the needs expressed by our clients,” said Rhett Ross, president, and CEO. “This is true for fixed winged applications, but also for rotary wing applications. Helicopter manufacturers are expressing more and more interest in JetA burning engines, and we worked hard to deliver the right solution to their requests. The CD-285 is a game changer as it offers an alternative to fuel hungry turbines, lowering total ownership costs and direct operating costs.”

Certification testing is already underway, and Continental Motors Group officials say they anticipate certification of both models in the first days of 2018.