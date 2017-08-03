Does this Service Instruction apply to my engine?

Q: In troubleshooting an intermittent RPM dependent engine roughness for a friend’s O-360, I came across this General Aviation News column of yours from 2008.

I own a 1979 Warrior II with an O-320-D3G and am also curious whether Service Instruction 1294 would apply to my engine.

Lycoming does not have this SI (or SB) in its technical document collection. Google has also been unsuccessful in locating a copy. Do you have access to this Service Instruction?

Domenick Venezia

Seattle

A: Dominick, the article you referred to that I wrote in 2008 regarding Lycoming Service Instruction 1294 is still an active publication today and there have been no revisions to that publications since its original release date of Jan. 25, 1974.

I’d suggest you contact a near-by FAA licensed maintenance facility and ask them to print you a copy since you’ve been unsuccessful in locating one.

While many factors could possibly be contributing to your intermittent engine roughness, I believe compliance with this Service Instruction would be a step in the right direction for your friend’s O-360 series Lycoming engine. This publication would also apply to your 0-320-D3G as well.

If my memory serves me well, I believe Lycoming only makes available the latest publications that are released on its website and at this time have no links to past publications.

Again, any FAA approved Repair Station should have these documents available.