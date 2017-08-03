New era in Cessna training begins

Pilots learning to fly at Textron Aviation authorized Cessna Pilot Centers are experiencing a new era of flight instruction with the now-paperless Cessna Pilot Center Training System developed by King Schools.

“These learning pilots are enjoying the unparalleled accessibility provided by this web-based, study-anywhere program that can be loaded onto their iPads for offline study no matter how remote the location,” says John King, co-chairman of King Schools.

Instructors can bring the course tracking application right into the cockpit on their iPads, he noted.

A new app provides up-to-date student progress, lesson plans and tracking tools. Instructors can update the learning pilot’s records, and even provide an FAA-compliant e-signature on their iPad app without ever having to leave the cockpit.

The records are automatically synced with web servers the next time the iPad is connected to the Internet.

The Cessna Pilot Center Training System consists of a suite of Part 141 approvable courses from Private all the way through the just-released Certificated Flight Instructor course, according to King Schools officials.

The Cessna Pilot Center Training System has evolved over a period of 20 years. In addition to the new iPad apps with offline capability, upgrades to the web applications include the utilization of HTML5, which allows pilots and instructors to use their favorite web browser on any device including PCs, Macs, or mobile devices.