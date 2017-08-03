Panther joins museum’s collection

Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A. Johnsen sent us this photo of Grumman F9F-5 Panther. The Korean War-era plane is the latest acquisition by the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho.

“Purchased from a private party in south Texas, the F9F was delivered to the museum on June 29, 2017, by Buddy Chapman, who specializes in over-the-road aircraft transportation. Museum founders John and Sue Paul were on hand for the Panther’s offloading by crane.

“John Paul has plans for the static restoration that will pay homage to the United States Marine Corps, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels,” Fred continues. “John has located a number of parts to complete the Panther restoration, but he said he still needs to locate a set of wingtip tanks.”