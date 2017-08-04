Loss of control on takeoff leads to 150 crash

The pilot reported that he applied power for night time takeoff and lifted off the runway in Ellijay, Georgia. The Cessna 150 reached a height about 5 feet above the ground. The pilot reported he could not see the runway lights and felt he was in a black hole.

The airplane descended to the runway and bounced hard. Despite efforts from the pilot to control the airplane, it veered left, exited the runway, and went down an eight to 10-foot high embankment, hitting terrain. The airplane came to rest inverted and sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and wings.

The pilot reported no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to attain and maintain sufficient airspeed during takeoff which resulted in a descent, loss of directional control, and a runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA216

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.