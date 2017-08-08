Distracted float pilot forgets to retract landing gear

The pilot of the amphibious float-equipped Cessna 185 reported that during the initial climb from an airport runway, he was distracted by other airport traffic and forgot to retract the landing gear.

As he approached his destination, which was a lake near Emily, Minnesota, he did not perform the before landing checklist as he usually does, and failed to notice that the landing gear was still down.

The pilot reported that his touchdown was smooth, but the airplane immediately nosed over and he felt “a fire hose of water” come through the windscreen.

After the airplane came to rest, he was submerged underwater, but was able to remain calm and slip out the pilot side window.

The fuselage sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to retract the landing gear, which resulted in a gear down water landing and a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA222

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.