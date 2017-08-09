New airport and hangar insurance offered in Florida

Stratus Risk Underwriters and Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company have introduced a new product for airport property and hangar owners and renters in Florida.

“The Florida property insurance market offers a limited number of options to the aviation community,” said Doug Gaudet, president and CEO of Stratus Risk Underwriters. “The state’s exposure to catastrophe losses and the high concentration of commercial and residential values limits the availability of affordable coverage for individuals and businesses located at the state’s airports. The Stratus Airport Property and Hangar Program has capacity specifically reserved for aviation insurance customers so they don’t have to compete with other consumers to secure coverage at competitive pricing levels.”

Clear Blue Insurance Group has a pooled surplus of more than $64 million, and is backed by a $250 million equity line from investment firm Pine Brook Partners.