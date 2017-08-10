President’s visits hurt small airports

Thor Solberg’s business is down — try practically nonexistent — at a time when it’s usually way up, and he has President Donald Trump to thank for it, according to an Associated Press story.

Solberg owns Solberg-Hunterdon Airport, one of two small airports in western New Jersey that are essentially closed down because they are within 10 miles of where Trump is spending 17 days this month at his Bedminster country club. More than a dozen other airports also face restrictions.

The article notes that the summer is “high season” for general aviation airports.

“Twenty percent of our annual business is affected by the president’s visits in the summertime because that’s how much of our business takes place on the weekends in the summertime,” Solberg told the AP.

The article notes that small airports and aviation-related businesses near Trump’s properties in Florida and New Jersey have lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in business already this year. And they have no recourse other than to appeal to the Secret Service, which oversees presidential security.

Read the full story here.