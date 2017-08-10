Private Pilot ground school offered online

ORONO, Maine – WINGsReality EDU’s Fall 2017 Private Pilot ground school registration is open. Classes start Sept. 7.

But what if you can’t be in Orono, Maine, for the 14-week course? No problem. WINGsReality EDU offers the course live online in real time.

“This class will be fun and interesting to anyone who seeks a private pilot’s license, or to those who just want to learn about airplanes and aviation,” says Michael Lessard, co-founder and Chief Academic Officer of WINGsReality EDU. “If you are flying unmanned aerial systems (drones) and you are working towards FAA Remote Pilot Certification, this course is extremely beneficial and is highly recommended.”

Cost is $120 for tuition, $110 for WINGsReality EDU’s ebook, and $150 for additional supplies. Learn more and register on the WINGsReality EDU website.