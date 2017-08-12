The best GA airports for viewing the solar eclipse

A new post from Flying Magazine details the best general aviation airports to view Aug. 21’s solar eclipse, but don’t start planning your flight yet.

With the solar eclipse less than two weeks away, airports throughout the line of totality are bracing for heavy traffic, with many already booked solid.

The post lists a number of airports that are taking reservations, but advises pilots to make plans — don’t just show up expecting a big welcome.

