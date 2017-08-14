80 years and counting…

At AirVenture 2017, the 80th anniversary of the Piper Cub was celebrated. The iconic yellow plane was featured in a sea of taildraggers, as well as a lineup of Piper taildraggers in photos captured by General Aviation News Publisher Ben Sclair.
