Are you a pilot with a plus one?

There are few things in life more magical than flying. Even better is when we take someone else along for the ride.

Whether our passengers are kids or kids at heart, nurturing their interest is key. Some may want to become pilots themselves. Others are happy to be passengers.

While a few are interested, many need a little more knowledge before signing up to be a plus one. Whatever the case, there’s a new program that aims to stoke the flames of interest.

Pilot Plus One was created by Jolie Lucas. The idea is simple. Provide education, inspiration and adventure to those flying left, right or back-seat. So how will Jolie do this?

Pilot Plus One is a one-day seminar that kicked off at the first AOPA Regional Fly-In in Camarillo, California, back in April and will continue at each of the next three AOPA fly-ins in Norman, Okla. (Sept. 8-9), Groton, Conn. (Oct. 6-7), and Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 27-28).

By attracting experts in a variety of topics that relate to the adventure that is aviation, Jolie and her crew of presenters seek to “educate and inspire pilots and companions to have great adventures in the airplane.”

Topics and their speakers include:

More Than Just the $100 Hamburger: Fun destinations to fly by George Kounis, Pilot Getaways Magazine;

Getting to Know Your Airplane: Familiarization for non-pilots by Jolie Lucas and Jan Maxwell (Mooney Girls);

Overcoming Fear Unleashing Potential: Addresses common fears of pilots and right-seat flyers by Robert DeLaurentis, pilot, author, and philanthropist;

Picture Perfect: Tips and techniques to get the best in-flight and destination photos by professional aviation photographer Jim Koepnick;

Right Seat Ready! Companion safety seminar by co-founders Jan Maxwell and Jolie Lucas. This session covers aircraft control, emergency communications, navigation, heads-up flight display, and landings.

So, if you have a Plus One in mind, Pilot Plus One might be just the ticket.

Cost for the one-day seminar is $105 (single) or $180 (couple/pair) for AOPA members and $155 (single) and $230 (couple/pair) for non-members.