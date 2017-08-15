Searey flips after hitting submerged object in river

The pilot of the amphibious Searey stated that after a normal touchdown on a river in Augusta, Kentucky, “5-10 seconds later we were upside down.”

The pilot and passenger were able to exit the airplane into the water and a nearby boater came to their assistance.

The pilot stated he believed he struck a submerged object in the water.

According to an FAA Aviation Safety Inspector, the right side of the airplane showed evidence that it struck an object submerged in the water. The safety inspector also reported that he was informed of numerous recreational boats striking debris near the accident site earlier in the day.

The fuselage sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The amphibious airplane’s impact with a submerged object during a water landing, which resulted in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA229

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.