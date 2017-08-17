Does your state offer aviation-themed license plates?

Many people buy vanity license plates to show their aviation pride. AV8R or RAMPRAT or I FLY or hundreds of other clever plates are seen in airport parking lots around the country.

Some states allow residents to go one step further by offering aviation-themed license plates.

Washington State — where I live — introduced an aviation license plate in July 2017. Being a member of the Washington State Aviation Alliance, which lobbied for the plate, I was able to get one of the first 25 plates.

After affixing 00019 to my truck, I started wondering what other states offer aviation-themed license plates. Following is a list of states with specialty aviation license plates.

If we are missing any (especially in other countries), please let us know.

I suppose it should come as little surprise that the Civil Air Patrol is the most common aviation specialty plate available in the United States.

Arkansas

Civil Air Patrol is the theme of Arkansas’s aviation license plate. Applicant must “present a current Civil Air Patrol identification card for initial and renewal.” Fee is $3.89.

Colorado

The Colorado legislature approved the “Support Colorado Aviation” license plate “which is expected to be available in September 2018.” Fee will be $50.

Connecticut

The New England Air Museum is the theme of Connecticut’s license plate. The Sikorsky VS-44 Flying Boat is featured. Fee is $65. Add $134 for a vanity plate.

Delaware

Members of the Delaware Wing of the Civil Air Patrol are eligible. $35 administrative fee.

Florida

Florida residents who buy an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University themed license plate are supporting Embry-Riddle’s Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship. $25 annual fee, plus registration.

Idaho

The Idaho Aviation Foundation’s Fly Idaho plate is easily customizable. Cost is $60 initially, $40 for renewal, plus registration fees.

Kentucky

Members of the Kentucky Civil Air Patrol are eligible to purchase this specialty plate. Initial and renewal fee is $26.

Louisiana

Members of the Louisiana Civil Air Patrol can buy this license plate. Initial cost is $36.50.

Maryland

Residents wanting to show their support can buy a Glen L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum plate for $25.

Mississippi

Members of the Mississippi Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will support their organization by purchasing these plates. $24 of the $31 plate fee is earmarked for the Mississippi Wing of the CAP.

Missouri

Civil Air Patrol plates in Missouri date to 2002. Cost is $15.

Nevada

Nevada offers two aviation specialty license plates. The Civil Air Patrol costs $37 initially and $10 thereafter. License plates to support the Reno Air Races cost $62 initially and $30 thereafter. RARA receives $25 of the initial plate fee and $20 each year the plate is renewed.

New Jersey

New Jersey Civil Air Patrol license plates cost $15.

New York

New York Civil Air Patrol license plates cost $60 initially and $31.25 for renewal.

Ohio

All Ohio plates include the phrase “Birthplace of Aviation,” which makes them aviation specialty plates already. On top of that, members of the Civil Air Patrol can further specialize their plate for $10.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma allows residents to pay tribute to the International Women Pilots organization, the 99s. Cost is $11 initially and $9.50 upon renewal.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania currently offers 359 Special Organization registration plates. One is for the Civil Air Patrol. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees details – I think – the cost.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame license plate is available to South Carolina residents who have been inducted into the state’s Aviation Hall of Fame. There is no additional cost for the plate.

Texas

Texans have been able to support aviation and space projects in Texas since 1992 by purchasing an Aerospace Commission plate for $30. $22 goes to the Texas General Revenue Fund. Current or retired members of the Civil Air Patrol can add a CAP-themed plate to their vehicle for no additional fee.

Virginia

Virginia Aviation’s “See It From The Sky” plate costs $10 initially and $10 to renew.

Washington

Those wishing to support aviation in Washington can buy the Fly Washington plate. Cost is $72.75. $28 of the fees go to support infrastructure improvements at public-use airports in Washington State.

Wisconsin

Current or retired members of the Civil Air Patrol may add these plates to their vehicle for a $15 (initial and renewal) fee.

