Hard landing bends Cessna 177

The pilot reported that the Cessna 177 porpoised three times on the second landing, and bounced once on the third and final landing.

He reported that while taxing to the fuel pump at the airport in Los Angeles, he noticed he had a “flat tire” on the nose wheel.

During a post-accident examination of the engine and airframe, substantial damage to the firewall was discovered.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain pitch control during the landing, resulting in a hard landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA248

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.