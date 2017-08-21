Santa Monica to spend $3.5 million to short SMO runway

The Santa Monica City Council has approved a $3.5 million contract to shorten the sole runway at the municipal airport by more than a third, a move meant to drastically cut the jet traffic neighbors have long sought to stop, according to a story in the Santa Monica Lookout.

Reducing the length of the runway will reduce jet traffic by 44% and bring “immediate relief to neighboring residents through reduced noise and pollution,” the story quotes city officials.

Construction is set to begin this fall and be completed by the end of 2017, officials said. SMO will also be closed often from October through November from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday through Friday, the story says, noting the airport is now open 24 hours a day for landings.