Bird strike bends Piper

The pilot reported the Piper PA-23-250 was in cruise flight at 2,500 feet above mean sea level (1,920 feet above ground level) when he heard a “bang” and felt a jolt in the flight controls.

He noted no abnormal flight characteristics, so he continued the flight and landed without incident in Joliet, Illinois.

After landing, minor damage to the leading edge of the left horizontal stabilizer was observed.

Microscopic examination of the damaged area revealed several feather barbs consistent with remnants from the Columbidae bird family, which includes doves and pigeons.

Probable cause: A bird strike.

NTSB Identification: CEN15IA385

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.