New book, Engine Management 101, now free online

Superior Air Parts is making its new book, “Engine Management 101,” available as a free flip-book download.

“We were overwhelmed by the response we received to Engine Management 101 at our forums during Oshkosh,” said Scott Hayes, VP, Sales and Marketing. “We handed out every one of the 700 copies we had available to forum attendees throughout the week.”

About Engine Management 101

“It is our plan to again have Engine Management 101 available at our forum series during Oshkosh AirVenture 2018, but until then anyone interested can get a free flip book by simply sending us an email ,” Hayes said. “The information in the free book is just one more way we’re working to make flying more affordable.”

Engine Management 101 was written by Superior’s Vice President of Product Support, Bill Ross, who has been an FAA A&P/IA for 32 years.

“I’ve spent my entire career around piston aircraft engines, either as a charter pilot, A&P/IA or working for an aircraft engine manufacturer,” Ross said. “I’ve seen just about everything an owner can throw at their aircraft engine and have learned the right ways to operate and maintain an engine to avoid all the major problems. That’s the insight I’ve put in this book.”

Ross explained that the book’s 144 pages are packed with information on subjects ranging from choosing the right mechanic, to improving engine operations, to cylinder compression testing, to how PMA parts help owners save money, and much more.

“There’s a lot of great information in the book. But, when you distill it all down, my message is simple: ‘The purpose of scheduled maintenance is to prevent unscheduled maintenance,’” he said. “While it may go against the grain of some so-called engine experts, that’s what I truly believe.”

To get your free flip-book copy of Engine Management 101, send your request to: EngineManagement101@SuperiorAirParts.com