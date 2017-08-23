172 pilot exceeds angle of attack on takeoff

The pilot reported that after a “normal” landing, he performed a 180° turn at the end of the grass airstrip in New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, and started his takeoff roll. After accelerating to 65 miles per hour, he reported the Cessna 172 became airborne at the crest of an incline, but about 20 feet above the ground the airplane began to “quickly lose airspeed.”

The stall warning horn sounded, the left wing dropped, and the airplane entered an aerodynamic stall.

Subsequently, the airplane hit terrain and collided with a fence at the end of the grass airstrip. The fuselage and both wings sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the critical angle of attack during takeoff, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA243

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.