ASA Carbon Monoxide Detector redesigned

The ASA Carbon Monoxide Detector has been redesigned to meet National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations.

Company officials report that the detector features a spot sensor on the front that darkens when harmful levels of carbon monoxide are detected, and then returns to its original color when the air freshens.

A “date opened” feature allows for recording the date the package is opened and serves as a reminder to discard and replace the detector when it expires.

An adhesive strip on the back attaches to an aircraft instrument panel for a semi-permanent installation.

Unopened CO detectors have a shelf life of three years. Once removed from the packaging, the detector will last for 12 months, according to company officials.

Price: $4.95.