Wanted: Student musicians for scholarship and internship

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has put the call out for applicants for two programs focused on high school and college music students with a passion for aviation.

FMA officials note they recognize the correlation between the hard work and skill required by learning to fly and learning music. “The path is unmistakable: Practice, precision, working with others, multitasking, and ultimately performance,” they said.

Scholarship

The 2018 FMA Solo Scholarship Program is open for nominations from music directors. This scholarship brings an aspiring flight student from zero time to solo.

The selected student will be awarded a flight training scholarship, from Day One through Solo, with a flight instructor or school in his or her area.

FMA members will be there to mentor that student pilot in both aspirations — aviation and music. This built-in network has led to great success in the first two years of the program, officials note.

Nominations are being accepted from music directors through Jan. 31, 2018.

Candidates must be a junior or senior high school music student with a passion for music and aviation. All nominees will receive a free one year FMA student membership, including a FMA shirt and other items donated by FMA sponsors.

Internship

Applications are also being accepted for the FMA Internship Program for fall 2017, winter and summer 2018 semesters.

“Practical experience, industry knowledge, and networking are critical for student success. This program provides students the opportunity to gain all three,” said Leonard Assante, an associate professor at Vol State College.

FMA President/CEO John Zapp said, “FMA loves assisting others who share our passions of flying and music. To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music is such a rewarding experience. We have now soloed two students, with four in the wings!”

Help FMA build more pilots



To sponsor a student pilot or hold a HangarJam or Concert, either at your event or as a standalone event, contact FMA at Education@FlyingMusicians.org.