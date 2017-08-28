General Aviation News

Dog is my co-pilot

Hal Denton sent in this selfie of him and his co-pilot, Simon.

“Normally Simon has doggie ear muffs on, but he knocked them off in the back of the plane and I was unwilling to try to retrieve them,” Hal explains.

