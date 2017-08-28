Plane strikes wire, ends up in river

The pilot reported that during a low level flight, the Aviat A-1C-200 struck a wire over a river near Irwin, Idaho.

The landing gear contacted the wire, the wire stretched like a “bungee cord,” and then the wire broke.

The airplane pulled to the right with the wire still attached. The pilot landed in the river, and the airplane nosed over.

The recovery of the airplane from the river revealed substantial damage to the fuselage, both wings, and the empennage.

The pilot reported that, “I could have prevented this accident by better observation of power lines over the river.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain obstacle clearance during low level flight, which resulted in the airplane striking a wire, impacting water, and nosing over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA255

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.