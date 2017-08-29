The ideal spot for eclipse viewing

Gary Lanthrum sent us these photos and a video taken during the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse.

He reports: “The eclipse was spectacular for us. We live in a small town north of Seattle, so it was just a 2-1/2 hour flight to get to the ideal spot in the path of totality. It was well worth it!”

“There were many venues that promised large crowds, but we prefer quieter, more intimate settings. We found a small bed and breakfast inn on a ranch in central Oregon with a grass runway. We made reservations to stay at Lands Inn back in 2014 to be sure we got one of their A-frame cabins. They also opened the site up for a limited number of campers.

“There were only 12 aircraft parked next to the runway, so this met our desire for a small gathering. We actually got to spend time talking with everyone that came.”

Besides the photos, he also sent this video: