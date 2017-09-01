World premiere of Robin Olds movie slated

DAYTON, Ohio — The story of true American hero Brigadier General Robin Olds will be told with the world premiere of “Robin Olds, All American” at the Air Force Museum Theatre at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 21, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Christina Olds, his daughter, and author of the book “Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,” will narrate the film and share personal insights of her father and his extraordinary military career in person after the screening.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

Olds was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Army Air Corps Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Robert Olds. He spent his boyhood days in the Hampton, Virginia, area where he attended elementary and high school.

He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point and was commissioned as second lieutenant in June 1943. A member of the academy football team, he was selected as All-American tackle in 1942. He completed pilot training in 1943.

Olds was rated a triple ace, having shot down 17 enemy aircraft during World War II and the Vietnam War.

He began his combat flying in a P-38 Lightning named “Scat 1” during World War II, and at the end of the war he was flying “Scat VII,” a P-51 Mustang, and was credited with 107 combat missions and 24.5 victories, 12 aircraft shot down and 11.5 aircraft destroyed on the ground.

During the Vietnam War in October 1966, Olds entered combat flying in Southeast Asia in “Scat XXVII,” an F-4 Phantom II. He completed 152 combat missions, including 105 over North Vietnam.

Utilizing air-to-air missiles, he shot down two Mig-17 and two Mig-21 aircraft, two of these on one mission. “Scat XXVII” (F-4C-24-MC 64-0829) was retired from operational service and is currently on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about 1 million visitors from around the world come to the museum.