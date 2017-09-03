New name for KHAF

The Half Moon Bay Airport (KHAF) in Half Moon Bay, California, has been renamed in honor of local aerobatic pilot Eddie Andreini, Sr., who died in May 2014 while performing at the Thunder Over Solano air show at Travis Air Force Base.

According to a report in the Half Moon Bay Review, the idea for the name change came from Eddie Andreini Jr.’s wife Sandra, who said she knew she wanted to do something to commemorate her father-in-law. She was initially looking into parks and benches, but they didn’t seem to be quite the right fit.

“Then the airport came up and we said, ‘Duh,’” she told the local newspaper. “It was his home away from home.”