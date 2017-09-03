Sunrise is favorite time to fly

Sunrise is Daniel Wilder’s favorite time to fly. After buying a copy of The Cheapskate’s Guide to Getting Your Pilots License, Daniel found himself this Cessna 150 for $20 an hour and reports he is having the time of his life.
