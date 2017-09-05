Piper pilot’s landing goes awry

The pilot reported that during the landing at the airport in Doylestown, Pa., she “landed at the last 1,000′ of available runway and attempted to stop the aircraft using toe brakes and aerodynamic braking, but this was insufficient.”

The Piper PA-28R-200 departed the runway into the grass and the right wing struck a taxiway light.

A post-flight inspection revealed substantial damage to the right wing.

“I feel this accident could have been prevented by executing a go-around and trying a lower approach as opposed to trying to save the landing,” she told investigators. “I attribute this lack of judgment to fatigue.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to land with sufficient runway remaining to safely stop the airplane. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s fatigue during the flight.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA263

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.