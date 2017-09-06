Kevin Quinn sent in these photos, with a brief note: “These are all part of our High Mountain Flying circuit southeast of Lake Tahoe in the High Sierra of Nevada. All spots are above 9,000 feet with Density Altitude well above 10,000.”
