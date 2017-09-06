Less expensive, less messy oil changes

Now available is the Tempest Easy Drain oil filter drain tool, a product specifically engineered to help pilots and aviation maintenance technicians rethink the way they change their oil.

Now, with the Easy Drain tool, routine maintenance is easier, faster, less messy, and less expensive, according to officials with the Tempest Plus Marketing Group.

Manufactured by Stratus Tool Technologies in Newnan, Georgia, the Easy Drain tool features a time-saving, three-step process that eliminates drips, spills, and messes.

Users slip the Easy Drain tool around the filter, attach the included hose and twist to puncture the filter, allowing the oil to drain into the pan.

Engineered with proprietary injection molded components, it works horizontally or vertically and accommodates a standard 3-1/2″ filter diameter.

Tempest Easy Drain tools are now available from authorized Tempest distributors.