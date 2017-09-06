SuperStol ground loops

The pilot reported that during takeoff he “lost rudder control” and the SuperStol exited the runway to the left at the airport in Santa Rosa, N.M.

During the runway excursion, the airplane ground looped, the left main landing gear collapsed, and the left wing hit terrain.The left wing sustained substantial damage.

The pilot stated there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during takeoff, which resulted in a runway excursion and a ground loop.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA260

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.