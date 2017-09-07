Pilot error leads to stall

The SkyStar Series 5 pilot reported that while on short final about 20 feet above the ground at the airport in Green River, Utah, he noticed the “attitude was a little flat.”

He added the airplane lost altitude “so fast, he didn’t have time to react or even think to put the nose down or add power.”

The plane hit terrain, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing.

The pilot reported that his conclusion as to why the accident occurred was that the airplane “flat” stalled about 15 to 20 feet above the ground because he was “so focused on hitting the front of the runway” and didn’t keep the airspeed “up.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain pitch attitude, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its critical angle of attack and a subsequent aerodynamic stall/spin.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA257

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.