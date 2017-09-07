Race to the rescue

Charles Cluck, who races his Bonanza in the Sport Air Racing League, has a different mission this week: Bringing supplies to hurricane-ravaged Texas.

He’s volunteering with Operation Airdrop and encourages other pilots to “volunteer or contribute” as “the need continues.”

In the first photo, Charles notes: “It ain’t just anybody who can move 500 pounds of dog food at 200 miles per hour.”

In the second, he observes that “You can put a lot of diapers in a Bonanza.”

When Charles learned there was a huge shortage of adult diapers at hurricane relief centers, he cleaned out all the stores in Holbrook, Arizona, which was on the route of the last race, as well as Carlsbad, N.M., on the way home — stuffing 1,275 pairs in Race 35 — all on his own dime.