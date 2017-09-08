Fuel exhaustion leads to emergency landing in hay field

The pilot exhausted all the fuel in both of the fuel tanks prior to reaching his destination, and was forced to maneuver for an emergency landing in a hay field near Lexington, Nebraska.

After he lost sight of the hay bales that lined the field, he decided to “slightly pull up.” Subsequently, the Piper PA-28 aerodynamically stalled and the right wing hit the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing and fuselage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, and loss of engine power. Additionally, the pilot’s failure to maintain pitch control during the emergency landing, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA261

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.