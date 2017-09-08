No more ‘righty-tighty, lefty-loosey’

Now available from Sporty’s is the new Dipstick Removal Tool.

Invented by high school entrepreneurs as part of a class project, the tool’s mission is simple: To free up those seemingly seized oil dipsticks.

The tool’s design only allows a counter-clockwise rotation, meaning you won’t further lock the dipstick in place.

“We’ve seen here at Sporty’s Academy that some flight students feel the need to demonstrate their grip strength when tightening the dipstick,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “This tool is a great solution.”

The Dipstick Removal Tool [2777A] is available for $14.95.