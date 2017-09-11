Hood River Fly-In challenged by forest fires

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Since 2007, the Hood River Fly-In has earned a smokin’ hot reputation as a premier antique aircraft fly-in. In 2017, “smokin'” turned literal as nearby forest fires enveloped the area around Ken Jernstedt Airfield (4S2) in smoke and a trio of TFRs.

In 2016, several hundred aircraft from all over descended on Hood River. In 2017, not so much. Thankfully, the fly-in takes place at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM). This world class, but understated museum, is full of aircraft, automobiles, models and more.

2017 was my first time attending the Hood River Fly-In, and while I’m sad for the organizers, I can all but guarantee I’ll be back in 2018. The museum’s property makes for a great fly-in set-up.

Compact grounds — with room to host several hundred aircraft — make getting around easy. Lots of hangars with lots of activity ensure attendees always have something to do or see. And having a dozen (or more) antique cars buzzing around giving rides is icing on the cake.

Do you need proof the Hood River Fly-In is the real deal? Check out photos from the 2016 fly-in on the WAAAM Facebook Page and put Sept. 7-9, 2018, on your calendar now.