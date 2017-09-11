General Aviation News

Hood River Fly-In challenged by forest fires

by Leave a Comment

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Since 2007, the Hood River Fly-In has earned a smokin’ hot reputation as a premier antique aircraft fly-in. In 2017, “smokin'” turned literal as nearby forest fires enveloped the area around Ken Jernstedt Airfield (4S2) in smoke and a trio of TFRs. 

While not an antique, Louis and Cheryl Herschel must’ve won the long-distance award. The pair flew this 2011 American Champion Scout from Springville, N.Y., to Hood River, Ore., for the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

In 2016, several hundred aircraft from all over descended on Hood River. In 2017, not so much. Thankfully, the fly-in takes place at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM). This world class, but understated museum, is full of aircraft, automobiles, models and more.

2017 was my first time attending the Hood River Fly-In, and while I’m sad for the organizers, I can all but guarantee I’ll be back in 2018. The museum’s property makes for a great fly-in set-up.

Compact grounds — with room to host several hundred aircraft — make getting around easy. Lots of hangars with lots of activity ensure attendees always have something to do or see. And having a dozen (or more) antique cars buzzing around giving rides is icing on the cake.

J. Puckett flew his 1946 Globe Swift GC-1A from Everett, Washington’s Paine Field to the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Do you need proof the Hood River Fly-In is the real deal? Check out photos from the 2016 fly-in on the WAAAM Facebook Page and put Sept. 7-9, 2018, on your calendar now.

Curtis Myers flew this 1946 Stinson Voyager 150 from Compton, Calif., to the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Scappoose, Oregon’s Cliff Schrock flew his 1946 Stinson 108-1 Vagabon to the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Sam Sjogren’s 1977 Piper PA-18 Super Cub flies the Jolly Roger at the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Glen Marshall, form Watsonville, Calif., flew his 1940 Piper J-5A Cub Cruiser to the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Why wouldn’t the Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. log car be at the 2017 Hood River Fly-In?

Jim Ostrich’s 1958 Cessna 310B/U-3A stayed on the hard surface at the 2017 Hood River Fly-In.

Addison Pemberton’s Boeing Model 40 is one of dozens of beautiful — and mostly flyable — aircraft at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield at Hood River, Oregon.

An American Junior Target Drone — with contra-rotating props — at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield at Hood River, Oregon.

All dressed up and nowhere to go. The grounds at the 2017 Hood River Fly-In looked great. Nearby forest fires and their associated smoke and TFRs kept many attendees away.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *