If James Bond flew an RV…

Penny Hamilton sent in these photos, snapped when a Van’s RV visited Granby/Grand County Airport-Emily Warner Field (KGNB) in Colorado.

“A James Bond 007 fan painted his RV to celebrate the British super agent,” she noted.

The plane also sports the logo of Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus.

“In the classic James Bond movie, Goldfinger, Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus were five blonde women pilots hired by the evil and greedy Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and spray poison gas on the US troops protecting the gold,” Penny explains. “Of course, Agent 007 James Bond convinces the aviators to substitute inert colored smoke and alert the US government to the sinister plan.”