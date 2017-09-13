ADS-B for $249

Seattle Avionics has introduced Merlin, a two-channel ADS-B receiver with GPS and AHRS for $249.99.

“Simply connect the included battery pack (or power the Merlin with the included USB cable), connect your iPad to its wireless network, fire-up FlyQ EFB and get weather and traffic on your iPad,” company officials note.

Features

Dual-channel ADS-B In on both 978 MHz (UAT) and 1090 MHz;

Integrated WAAS GPS;

AHRS for true synthetic vision display;

Comes with a four hour battery pack and USB charging cable;

Built-in fan to ensure operation even in hot areas;

Receives traffic (including ADS-R/TIS-B) and weather (FIS-B) information;

Dual antennas optimized for each ADS-B frequency;

Includes a comprehensive Pilot’s Guide;

Connects to your device via Wi-Fi for maximum compatibility;

Fully assembled and individually tested/calibrated. Not a kit.

The Merlin integrates with most popular apps, including FlyQ EFB and ForeFlight.

It provides the ADS-B In services, including Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B).

FIS-B provides regional and continental NEXRAD radar imagery from the National Weather Service, as well as NOTAMs, METARs, TAFs, PIREPs, winds aloft and other in-flight weather services. FIS-B also includes information on temporary flight restrictions (TFR) and special use airspaces (SUA).

The Merlin also receives traffic information on the 978 (ground to air) frequency for local traffic coverage and 1090 (air to air) for the widest possible coverage area, according to company officials.

FlyQ EFB displays this traffic using intuitive colors that signify threat levels, future-position lines so you can understand where the targets will be in two minutes, and an optional filtering system to remove targets that pose no threat so you can focus on ones that might, Seattle Avionics officials explain.

Company officials add it takes less than a minute to connect the Merlin to your iPad: Just connect the iPad to the Wi-Fi network that the Merlin creates and launch FlyQ EFB.