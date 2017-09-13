Sun rises on Reno

Our intrepid Air Racer in Residence, William E. Dubois, and his photographer sidekick Lisa F. Bentson are in Reno, as the races officially kick off Sept. 13.

They sent us these photos of the grounds before the races got into full swing:

Crack of dawn Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the start of the National Championship Air Races is the only time the grand stands will be empty for the next five days!

The sun comes up on Race 41, a Grumman FM-3 Wildcat.

Race 4, “Tumble Weed,” a Cassutt IIIM, rolls out for a qualification heat Wednesday morning.