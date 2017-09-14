General Aviation Trends in 12 charts

Sporty’s John Zimmerman, who blogs at AirFactsJournal.com, takes a look at the state of general aviation in 12 charts, ranging from the number of airplanes sold, to the age of the pilot population, to avgas production.

He begins by saying: “What’s the state of the general aviation industry? That’s a question we hear at lot at Air Facts, sometimes by prophets of doom looking for confirmation, sometimes by new pilots trying to get a handle on the community they have just joined, and sometimes by outsiders who genuinely don’t know. Unfortunately there’s no simple answer, although plenty of pilots are willing to offer one.

“Answering the question is hard because, for a start, general aviation includes a huge variety of airplanes, pilots, and operations. A powered parachute soaring at treetop level on a quiet evening is lumped in with a Gulfstream flying from JFK to LAX. So an assessment of the industry’s health really depends on which part of the aviation world you inhabit.”

Check out the full blog, plus charts, here, then let us know what you think the state of the general aviation industry is.