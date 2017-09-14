Reno: Day 1

Our Air Racer in Residence, William E. Dubois, and his son, Rio, and photographer sidekick Lisa F. Bentson, sent us these photos, snapped during the first day of action at the 2017 National Championship Air Races in Reno.
