Pilot blames dust devil for accident

The pilot reported that during the landing roll at the airport in Jackpot, Nevada, a “dust devil hit the rear” of the Piper PA-32-260, “throwing it into the right lane and sliding the airplane sideways down the runway.”

The plane veered off the left side of the runway, over a dirt berm, and hit a fence with the left wing.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

A witness that was at the airport reported the wind was calm all day.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, which resulted in a runway excursion and a collision with a fence.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA270

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.