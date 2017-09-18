And the winner is…

Pilot James Consalvi, flying the highly modified P-51 “Strega,” took first place in the Unlimited Gold Championship at the 54th annual National Championship Reno Air Races on Sept. 17, 2017.

Consalvi, captured here after the race by William E. Dubois, beat Steven Hinton Jr. in Voodoo in the final lap. Hinton has won first place in the Unlimited Gold race for seven years.

According to air race officials, Strega flew the eight laps of the pylon course in 7:49.774 (481.34 mph), less than half a second ahead of Voodoo at 7:50.356 (480.744).

This was Voodoo’s last race at Reno, according to its owners. The P-51 just set a world record, flying 531 mph.