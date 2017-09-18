More than 40,000 aircraft now equipped with ADS-B

As of Sept, 1, 2017, rule-compliant Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment is now on board more than 40,000 aircraft flying in the United States.

The FAA estimates that 100,000 to 160,000 general aviation aircraft will need to be equipped with ADS-B Out before the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate. The FAA is also offering a $500 rebate to offset an owner’s cost on an eligible aircraft until midnight Sept. 18, 2017.

“We’re now just over two years out from the FAA compliance deadline,” said General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) President and CEO Pete Bunce. “As we move forward, knowing that date will not change, it is essential that those operators who haven’t yet make a plan for equipage to avoid having their aircraft grounded and losing its residual value.”

Since the FAA announced the mandate, general aviation manufacturers have worked hard to design, develop, certify and make available ADS-B products that enhance safety at a reasonable cost, GAMA officials said.

Some solutions for light general aviation aircraft are available for a range from $1,200 to $4,000, each providing safety benefits when presented on an ADS-B IN capable display.

“By choosing to equip now, operators are investing in their safety and ensuring they meet the 2020 deadline before installation lines grow long,” added Bunce. “We are very pleased with the continuous growth in equipage, and manufacturers will continue working with the FAA and operators to facilitate equipage as the deadline approaches.”