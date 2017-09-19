Aviation leaders, entrepreneurs to speak at Redbird Migration

Speakers for the seventh annual Redbird Migration Flight Training Conference, slated for Oct. 16-18, 2017, include a diverse collection of aviation leaders, revolutionaries, and entrepreneurs focused on the future of the industry.

Airshow star Sean D. Tucker will start off the conference during the Monday night dinner reception, Oct. 16.

Through the Bob Hoover Academy and using aviation as a metaphor to inspire excellence, Tucker and his team work daily to transform the lives of wayward teens in underserved communities.

Main session speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 17, include aviation leaders, beginning with Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chairman and CEO Jack Pelton, and a discussion on improving pilot proficiency.

Retired Chairman and CEO of Alaska Air Group, Bill Ayer will share his insights on leadership, collaboration, and growing a vibrant aviation community.

Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), will provide a glimpse into the future of the industry with electric, hybrid, and autonomous aircraft.

In the afternoon, conference attendees will attend a variety of networking and breakout sessions focused on topics of their choice.

The winners of the AOPA Flight Training Excellence Awards will be announced Tuesday evening by Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President and CEO Mark Baker. Twelve regional awards will be presented for the Best Flight School and Best Flight Instructor.

Tyson Weihs, the co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight, will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 18. He will discuss the empowering changes new technology is bringing to flight training and general aviation.

Next up is National Transportation Safety Board Member Christopher Hart, who will address the important role that flight instructors play in helping to reduce one of the top items on the NTSB’s “Most Wanted List” — loss of control accidents.

Capt. Carl Davis, with Boeing Global Services, will close out the morning main session, sharing insights in pilot demand and the future growth of the global aviation industry.

The Redbird Migration Conference is open to all flight training organizations by visiting migration-conference.com and requesting an invitation.