FAA issue AD for Ameri-King ELTs

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association is reporting that the FAA has issued an airworthiness directive (AD) requiring repetitive inspections of Ameri-King Corp. Model AK-450- and AK-451-series emergency locator transmitters (ELTs) in response to multiple reports of ELT failures and a report of “noncompliance to quality standards and manufacturer processes.”

The AD, which takes effect Oct. 24, affects an estimated 14,500 ELTs installed in a wide variety of aircraft.

According to the AOPA report, the ELTS must be inspected within 12 months after the effective date with corrective actions taken as specified in the AD that was published in the Federal Register Sept. 19.

Read the full AOPA report here.